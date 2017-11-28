On November 27, 2017, Mrs. Esther Tendler (nee Perr), beloved wife of the late Rabbi Joseph Tendler; devoted mother of thirteen; dear sister of Rabbi Jechiel I. Perr and Rabbi Eliezer Perr; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, November 28, at noon. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 403 Yeshiva Lane #1C, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Comments
Josh Darabaner says
I remember when Rabbi Yosef Tendler, Z”L, my Rebbe,
and Esther Tendler’s husband, passed away, and I had
called in my condolences to her on the phone. I told
her how from the newspaper articles about him at the
time I learned so much about him that I never knew.
She said to me, “You know what ? Me too. I also am
learning so much about him that I never knew. Never
did he come home and boast “Guess what I did today”.
And she was just like him in that very same way.
, Josh Darabaner