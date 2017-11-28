November 28, 2017

CAMP KIMAMA OFFERS AMERICAN JEWISH YOUTH (7-17) A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE IN ISRAEL BY IMMERSING THEM IN ISRAELI CULTURE WITH TEENS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD - 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Camp Kimama Offers American Jewish Youth (7-17) A Once In A Lifetime Experience In Israel By Immersing Them In Israeli Culture With Teens From All Over The World - 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

NDMU Gormley Gallery presents “Emanations” with Baltimore artist Edmond Praybe - 8:30 AM - 8:30 AM

Exhibition - Helen Glazer Walking in Antarctica - 9:00 AM - 9:00 AM