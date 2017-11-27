Slots Money Paid for Shomrim SUV

A nearly $50,000 SUV city officials presented to neighborhood watch group Baltimore Shomrim that caused an online uproar and led to multiple reports about its funding was accounted for, city officials told the JT.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer (D-District 5) awarded Shomrim with the 2017 Chevy Tahoe at its 13th anniversary dinner at Congregation Shomrei Emunah Nov. 11. The patrol vehicle, whose black-and-blue color pattern is similar to that of the Baltimore Police Department, is outfitted with several Baltimore Shomrim law enforcement-style decals.

An article published on the news site Baltimore Jewish Life said that the SUV was “gifted,” sparking concern among resident in the Baltimore City Voters Facebook group, who questioned the nature of the funding.

The BJL story and online comments inspired reports in Baltimore Brew and The Baltimore Sun in which Schleifer said the SUV was paid for using Video Lottery Terminals slots revenue funds. Those particular funds must be spent within one mile of Pimlico Race Course. Schleifer and a representative with Shomrim did not respond to multiple requests from the JT seeking comment.

A recommended fiscal year 2018 spending plan for the Pimlico Community Development Authority sent to the mayor’s office in March indicated that public safety money from the FY 2017 budget would be used to purchase the SUV. The letter said “it is understood” that $75,000 of the $100,000 allocation that was not reserved for specific projects was for the vehicle.

Thomas Stosur, chair of the PCDA, which is responsible for allocating slots money in the greater Park Heights area, confirmed to the JT Monday afternoon via email that the PCDA requested the vehicle and that FY 2017 funds covered the $49,897.97 cost.

Schleifer told reporters that funds for the SUV were set aside before he or the mayor took office.

The FY 2018 recommended plan also said that $265,865 — which includes $25,000 from the FY 2017 public safety allocation — would be earmarked for a public safety vehicle for Hatzalah, an organization that provides emergency medical services. Schleifer requested $288,000 for an ambulance, according to the letter, which recommended private fundraising cover the remainder of the cost.

To accommodate the ambulance funding, the PCDA recommended reducing allocations for street cleaning from $135,000 to $100,000; Northwest Citizens Patrol from $50,000 to $25,000; and development incentives from $180,865 to $0. The PCDA believes that CHAI (Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.) programs serve the same purpose as the development incentives.

All three requests were granted in the final VLT spending plan approved by the mayor’s office in April.

The award of the SUV left some community leaders confused at first because they admitted they knew nothing about the vehicle.

Sandra Johnson, president of the Fallstaff Community Association, said she was among those who were surprised. But after discussing the matter with her board, she noted she had no issue with the expenditure but felt things could have been handled with more clarity.

“Our neighborhoods has received VLT funds for a few projects, so we have no issue with Shomrim getting the SUV and are satisfied and happy with the services the group provides,” she said. “The only thing I’d add is why didn’t the Northwest Citizens Patrol receive something similar? But if they aren’t complaining, then we aren’t complaining.”

Some city residents questioned the move in the Baltimore City Voters Facebook page.

Jessica Lewis said she found the appropriation of the slots funds troubling, writing, “I can think of a lot organizations working on real issues that could use a vehicle. Or just the [money].”

Others, pointing to the success Shomrim has had working with the Baltimore Police Department in assisting with home invasions and carjackings, supported the awarding of the vehicle.

Adam Ben-Zev said he feels it is “a very good use of city funds [that] saves the city resources on an hourly basis.”

