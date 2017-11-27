On November 26, 2017, Melba Engel (nee Darney), beloved wife of the late Herman Engel; loving mother of Sandra Engel (late Philip) Pushkin, Adrienne Packer and Leslie Engel (Joel Howard) Maloff; adored grandmother of Stacey (Raymond) Klebanow, Amy Pushkin, Julie (Sean) Lee, Michael Yevzeroff, Shoshana (Ben) Jackson, Mathias Maloff and Leila (Kevin) Cleofe; loving great-grandmother of Gabi and Max Klebanow, Carly Jarkiewicz, Jacob Yevzeroff, Nathan Lee, Lucius, Donatella and Solomon Jackson; devoted daughter of the late Frieda and Harry Darney. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane, on Friday, December 1, at 10:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, Inc., Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 65172, Baltimore, MD 21209.
