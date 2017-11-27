On November 25, 2017, Dr. Burton C. D’Lugoff, beloved husband of the late Marion D’Lugoff (nee Isaacs); cherished father of Daniel Raphael D’Lugoff and Sarah Rachel D’Lugoff (Cassie Barnes); devoted brother of the late Arthur D’Lugoff; dear son of the late Raphael and Rachel D’Lugoff; also survived by many loving friends. Funeral services will be held at Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217, on Tuesday, November 28, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217. In mourning at 2211 W. Rogers Ave. (Springwell Senior Living), Baltimore, MD 21209, Tuesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m. Parking in the rear, off Enslow Avenue, due to construction.
