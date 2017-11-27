On November 26, 2017, Yetta Dobkin Semiatin, beloved mother of Charles Paul Semiatin, S. Lee Semiatin and William “Bill” Joseph Semiatin; devoted sister of David Dobkin and the late Ann D. Semiatin and Louis I. Dobkin; adoring grandmother of Samantha Ann Semiatin; dear aunt of Steve, Alec and Benjamin Semiatin; loving daughter of the late Gertrude and Nathan Semiatin. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane, on Monday, November 27, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers.
