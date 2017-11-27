On November 25, 2017, Estelle R. Levin (nee Rofsky), beloved wife of Theodore Levin; loving mother of Paula Levin (Robert) Alcorn and Laura (David) Lampel; dear sister of Marcia Winter and Linda Rofsky; loving grandmother of Jenna, Dahlia and Ian Alcorn, Seth and Lindsey Lampel; beloved daughter of the late Florence and Benjamin Rofsky; cherished aunt to Melissa Banks, Beverly Winter and Leabe Berman; also many loving friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, November 27, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Anshe Neisen Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 104 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Comments
Jerry & Eileen Chiat says
Our heart goes out to you and your family. Please find solace.