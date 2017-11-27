On November 25, 2017, Jeannette Kanner (nee Knell), cherished wife of the late Harry Kanner; loving mother of Dr. Martin Z. Kanner of Baltimore, Ted M. (Shelley) Kanner, Henry P. (Ellen) Kanner, Peggy S. (Joel) Kundin and Sally J. (Todd) Levenson; beloved grandmother of fourteen grandchildren; great-grandmother of two; beloved sister of Toby Scherer and Rachel Feinberg and the late Ted Knell; dear aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions in her memory may be sent to B’nai Jacob Synagogue, 1599 Virginia Street East Charleston, WV 25311.
