On November 22, 2017, Dr. Gerald Joselson, beloved husband of the late Maureen Joselson; devoted father of Tracy J. Joselson (Dr. Robert Lavin) and Lorna (Kenneth) Ehrlickman; dear brother of the late Florence Joselson and Morton Joselson; adored son of the late Helen and Theodore Joselson; loving grandfather of Scott, Douglas and Elizabeth Lavin, Andrew (Lindsay), Amanda and Allyson Ehrlickman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, N.Y. on Friday, November 24. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, guidingeyes.org. In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday and Monday with services at 7 p.m. each evening.
