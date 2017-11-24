On November 23, 2017, Ina Berman (nee Block), beloved wife of Dr. Gilbert Samuel Berman; loving mother of Brynn Berman (Stephen Preactor), Shari (Gerald) Caplan and Amy (Mitchell) Heyman; cherished sister of Stanley (Lynda) Block; dear sister-in-law of Arnold and Marilyn Berman and Larry and Marlene Berman; adored grandmother of Ashley Caplan, Roxanne Heyman, Halie (John) Amoroso, Blake Caplan, Madelyn Heyman, Jessica Preactor and Valerie Preactor; loving great-grandmother of Thomas Michael Amoroso; devoted daughter of the late Henry and Rose Block. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane. on Sunday, November 26, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, #104, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 1 Scott Norman Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Through Tuesday.
