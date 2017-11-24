On November 21, 2017, Alexander “Sasha” Galperin. Sasha was loved and will be greatly missed by his wife Lana, daughter Ivetta and son-in-law Kyle Snell, brother in-law Yuri Starik and his wife Fatima, his parents-in-law Gretta and Alex, and by numerous family and friends. Please omit flowers. Contribution in Sasha’s memory may be sent to The Leukemia Research Foundation, allbloodcancers.org/donate. Services at SOL LEVINSON AND BROS, 8900 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday November 24, at 4 p.m.
