On November 22, 2017, Anna Kazanov (nee Kaschei), beloved wife of Anatoly Kazanov; devoted mother of Leonard (Julia) Kazanov; dear sister of Tatiana (Robert) Walker; cherished daughter of the late Muza Kaschei; adored grandmother of Michael Kazanov and Rebecca Kazanov. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, November 24, at 3 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers.
Leave a Reply