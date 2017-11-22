On November 22, 2017, Ruth Kadish; beloved sister of the late Robert, Jacob, Harry and Joseph Kadish; devoted daughter of the late Lena and Samuel Kadish. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road on Thursday, November 23, at 9:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
