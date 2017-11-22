On November 18, 2017, Irwin S. Barshack of North Oaks, Minn., beloved husband of Barbara Barshack (Polakavetz); devoted father of Leonard Barshack (Erin Smith), Dr. Scott Barshack (Dr. Lana Nguyen), Randi Barshack (Rami Saker), Evan Barshack (Jennifer) and the late Dr. Pamela Barshack (Darryl Pratte); loving grandfather of Joseph Pratte, Kai and Makena Barshack, Siraj Saker and Michael Barshack. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Dr. Pamela Barshack Scholarship, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Minnesota, 1365 Gortner Ave., St. Paul, MN 55108
