On November 21, 2017, Betty Franklin (nee Anshel), beloved wife of the late Julius Franklin; cherished mother of Robert (Bonnie) Franklin, Linda (John) Eichler, Jefferey (Liz) Franklin, Hyman (Stephanie) Franklin and Todd (Aviva) Franklin; dear sister of the late Manny, Bernie, Charlie, Ethel, Norman, Sylvia and Tillie Anshel; loving grandmother of Rebecca, Eric, Dawn, Heather, Andrew, Sarah, Lauren, Kara, Emily, Julie, Jacob and Ahava; cherished great-grandmother of Brittany, Meghan, Kayla, Andrew, Brianna, Joseph, Abigail, Rachael, Angelina, Matthew, Connor, Riley, Noah, London and Levi; beloved great-great-grandmother of McKenzye and Jerome; devoted aunt of David Anshel and Judy Lynch. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, November 22, at 2 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 13 Saddle Court (Annen Woods), Pikesville, MD 21208.
