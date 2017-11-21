Bowling for a Cause

Rebecca Mark of Maryland Working Families speaks to a group of about 50 people at AMF Pikesville Lanes during a #Justice11 bowling party about the campaign to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Healthy Working Families Act, which would provide earned paid sick days to hundreds of thousands of Maryland workers. The group, which is concerned about several of state Sen. Bobby Zirkin’s positions, was raising funds for paid sick days, bail reform and immigrant protection in Maryland.
