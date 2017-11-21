Celebrating Our Veterans

The Rodger C. Snyder Memorial Post #117 Jewish War Veterans and the Rodger C. Snyder Memorial Ladies Auxiliary Post #117 Jewish War Veterans celebrated their 50th anniversary on Nov. 12 at the DoubleTree Hilton. From left: Del. Dana Stein, post commander Leonard Roberts, national commander Paul Warner, past national president Rita Panitz, past national commander Ed Goldwasser, present national president Iris Goldwasser, auxiliary president Dolores Snyder, first auxiliary president Lois Schworm and JWV department commander Erwin Burtwick.
