The Internal Battle Parshat Vayetze

Deception is everywhere surrounding Jacob, a virtual dance of deception from which he cannot escape. He has been raised in a dysfunctional family, where his parents, Isaac and Rebecca, favor different children. He cannot trust his brother, Esau, who is his rival for affection, power and the ever-illusive birthright and blessing. In the end, Jacob is trapped by the deception that surrounds him. Not in the sense that he is fooled. He is not and, in fact, understands exactly what is going on around him. But rather in the sense he begins to engage in it, and in the process, he learns something about himself: He, too, is a master at deception.

Perhaps that is why Jacob flees from his parents’ home. It is true — Esau is angry with him, and he has lied to his father. But he could have worked through it with Rebecca’s help and his own cunning mind. There is, however, one thing Jacob cannot escape in the home of his birth — himself. He has taken a long, hard look in the mirror, and he does not like what he sees. There is an ugliness in his soul, a growing ease with the telling of lies and a growing power to manipulate others. He has been trapped by the continual deception of Isaac and Rebecca’s home because it has become his way of life, his method of interacting with the world.

So Jacob runs, hoping to escape the ugliness he sees in himself, wondering if he can re-create himself in a new place. Perhaps with a new start he can become a new person, more honest, truer to himself and to God.

That is Jacob at the beginning of Parshat Vayetze. Alone, wrestling with his conscience, fleeing from what he experienced as the prison of Isaac and Rebecca’s home, looking for a better place and a better self. What he will learn in the course of his journey is that deception is everywhere.

So it always is. You cannot escape from yourself. A change of scene does not produce a change in values, personality, morals or ethics. That only happens with serious self- reflection, with deep and committed work of the mind and soul, with an internal battle to conquer your worst predilections. So Jacob will ultimately wrestle the mysterious angel, at that moment finally coming to terms with who he is and who he wants to be. Only then can he return home a new man, leaving deception behind, finally prepared for an honest confrontation with the legacy he left behind.

Rabbi Steve Schwartz is senior rabbi at Beth El Congregation.