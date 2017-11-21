On November 16, 2017, Philip R. Lang, owner of Carpet Man company for over 40 years; beloved husband of Joan Lang (nee Miller) for 59 years; devoted father of Daniel (late Jacqueline) Lang; dear brother of Dorothy Rubin and the late Goldie Schneider; adored son of the late Lillian and Daniel Palangio; loving grandfather of Rebecca, Vittorio and Alyson Lang; cherished great-grandfather of Aliyah, Xavier and Layton Lang; devoted uncle of Sidney Schneider, Miles and Michelle Miller. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, November 27, at 12:30 p.m. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at 3911 McDonogh Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.
