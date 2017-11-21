On November 19, 2017, Abby Leaderman, dear sister of Marc D. Leaderman, Michael H. Leaderman and Debra S. (Bernard) Koman; beloved aunt of Timothy and Nik Leaderman; cherished daughter of the late Ruthe and Earle Leaderman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, November 24, at 11 a.m. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chimes Foundation, 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday only and continuing at 1 Westcroft Court, Hunt Valley, MD 21030 Sunday only.
Leave a Reply