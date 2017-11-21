On November 19, 2017, Marjorie Surell (nee Buckman), beloved wife of the late Howard S. Surell; loving mother of Alan (Fran) Surell, Dr. Jonathan (Susan) Surell and Susan Surell (Richard Turner); devoted sister of the late William Buckman; dear sister-in-law of Norma Buckman; devoted daughter of the late Lena and Samuel Buckman; loving grandmother of Julie (Dr. Alex) Siegel, Lisa (David) Armenti, Michael (Jamie) Surell, Jake Rubin (Chelsea Lucero), Melissa Rubin, Scott, Jordan and Chandler Surell; adored great-grandmother of Anna Siegel, Morgan Armenti, Landon and Owen Rubin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, November 22, at noon. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Temple Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208 or Kappa Guild, Inc., c/o Sheila Mentz, 4327 Crest Heights Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.
