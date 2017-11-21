On November 21, 2017, Elaine Silverman Blitzstein, beloved wife of Samuel Blitzstein; devoted mother of Robin (Mark) Neumann and Robert (Dori) Blitzstein; dear sister of Gerald (Iris) Silverman, Shepard (late Carole) Silverman and the late Claire (Lawrence) Broad; adoring grandmother of Paul, Andy and Chloe Neumann, Alec and Halle Blitzstein; loving daughter of the late Anna Betty and Robert Silverman; also survived by other loving family and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, November 22, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 510 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Leave a Reply