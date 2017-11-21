On November 20, 2017, Rosalie Komros (nee Donati), beloved wife of the late Jacob Komros; devoted mother of Larry David Solomon; dear step-mother of Gail (Pete) Hachenberg; devoted sister of Jerry (Yonnie) Rubin; adoring grandmother of Danielle (Sam) Turner, Heather (Josh) Wolff and Greg (Keiko) Hachenberg. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St., on Wednesday, November 22, at 9 a.m. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at Da Mimmo’s, 217 S. High St., Baltimore, MD 21202,
