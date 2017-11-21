On November 19, 2017, Mikhail Zeltser, devoted husband of the late Dora Zeltser (nee Shamshan); loving father of Roman (Inna) Zeltser and the late Alexander Zeltser; beloved father-in-law of Alla Zeltser; dear brother of the late Polina Zeltser; adored grandfather of Alex (Jessica) Zeltser, Garry Zeltser, David (Nadya) Zeltser and Jane (Marcy) Block; beloved great-grandfather of Samantha Leah Zeltser. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, November 21, at 9 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund – Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. In mourning at 11 Rush Vine Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday only.
