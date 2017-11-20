Hopkins’ Carey School, Ner Israel Partner

Students at Ner Israel Rabbinical College will have an opportunity to enroll in the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School beginning in January, thanks to an agreement between the two higher education institutions.

Under the agreement, which was announced on Nov. 2, programs at Carey will be available to select students of the Pikesville-based Ner Israel who have completed all or most of their studies.

Kevin Frick, Carey’s vice dean for education, applauded the deal as a significant commitment by Hopkins to renew its longstanding relationship with Ner Israel that dates back to the 1950s.

“We are delighted to forge a new relationship with the Ner Israel to support the business education of its students,” Frick said in a news release. “The mission of the Carey Business School is to train business leaders who are exemplary citizens, which complements the educational mission of Ner Israel.”

Known for preparing individuals to enter the rabbinate, Ner Israel offers students training in religious scholarships and Jewish living, including critical thinking, finance, commercial law and business ethics.

jsilberman@midatlanticmedia.com