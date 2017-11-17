Pikesville Armory Commission Members Named

State officials have named the members of the commission to study future uses of the historic Pikesville Armory.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the commission, chaired by Sen. Bobby Zirkin (D-District 11), will compromise 35 community members, including Howard Needle and Mel Mintz of the 1,000 Friends of Pikesville group; Jessica Normington of the Pikesville Chamber of Commerce; and Baltimore County Councilwoman Vicki Almond (D-District 2). State Dels. Dana Stein, Dan Morhaim and Shelly Hettleman, who all represent the armory property, also will sit on the commission.

The commission is tasked with presenting recommendations for the 14-acre site located at 610 Reisterstown Road to the Hogan by Oct. 1, 2018. It will decide who should own the property, what should be done with it and who will be responsible for the renovations. Zirkin previously told the JT that the commission is expected to hold its first meeting in December.

In a prepared statement, Zirkin thanked the governor for his efforts and said that any potential redevelopment plan will require help from the governor’s office and county.

“I am excited to work with this impressive, experienced and diverse commission to explore an exciting future for the Pikesville Armory site that is for public use,” Zirkin said. “All members of the community, whether listed on the commission or not, are invited to give their thoughts and input in this important process.”

The facility, built in 1903 as part of the National Guard’s expansion plan, is the second-oldest armory in the state and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. The 110th Field Artillery Regiment occupied the space for many years, but after the unit disbanded in 2009, the armory was used mostly as a community center and to host local events.

But the facility quickly became outdated and too burdensome to maintain, leading the Maryland Military Department to declare it superfluous.

Hogan, a Republican, signed an executive order in September that created the commission.

The members of the commission are: State Sen. Bobby Zirkin, Councilwoman Vicki Almond, Len Attman, Marty Azola, Barry Blank, Marc Cohen, Jonathan Ehrenfeld, Brian Friedlander, Ira Garonzik, David Ginsburg, Sara Glick, Ruth Goldstein, Jack Greenberg, Isaac Hametz, Del. Shelly Hettleman, Mel Mintz, Del. Dan Morhaim, Shelly Morhaim, Howard Needle, Jessica Normington, Cheryl Pasteur, Bob Pollokoff, Mitch Posner, Arthur Putzel, Elaine Quince, Dean Rondell, Jeff Rosen, Mark Schlossberg, Barbara Sindler, Del. Dana Stein, David Thaler, David Uhlfelder, Barry Williams, Steve Ziger and Alan Zuckerberg.

jsilberman@midatlanticmedia.com