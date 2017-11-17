On November 16, 2017, Mark Richard Birnbaum age 72, died at Gilchrist Hospice following a year-long illness with multiple myeloma. He was a resident of Columbia, Md. with his family since 1972. Mark was associated with Scan Furniture for four decades. He was known in the community for his forthrightness, unassuming manner and humor. He loved sports, music, film, the arts in general and world travel in particular. Mark was born in the Bronx, N.Y. and raised on Long Island, where he was a talented tennis player. He attended Wheatley High School, Cornell University and University of Maryland graduate school for English literature. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marsha Weinstein, daughter Kim (John Cunningham), son Alex (Jessica Nienaber) and three grandchildren, Mark Birnbaum and Sophia and Jonah Cunningham. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Sunday, November 19, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or The HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Germantown, MD 20874. The family will be receiving at 6101 Eastcliff Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, on Sunday only, then continuing at 5479 Wingborne Court, Columbia, MD 21045 on Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
