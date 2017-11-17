On November 15, 2017, Aaron “Arky” Caplan, cherished husband of the late Norma Lee Caplan (nee Kalin); beloved father of Dr. Steven (Barbara) Caplan, Kenneth Caplan and Debra Caplan; beloved brother of the late Morris Caplan, Allen Caplan, Belle Zimlin and Fannie Goldberg; loving son of the late Esther and Nathan Caplan; cherished grandfather of Allison Caplan (Mike Norris), Bradd (Lauren) Caplan, Matthew Kopp and Andrew Kopp; adored great-grandfather of Zoe Norris and Noah and Asher Caplan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, November 19, at 11 a.m. Interment at Bobroisker Beneficial Circle Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 6317 Park Heights Ave., #608 (The Elmont), Baltimore, MD 21215.
