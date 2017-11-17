On November 15, 2017, Saralee Leaderman (nee Richman), loving mother of Nancy Leaderman (Matthew Bray) and Eve (late Anton) Mahowald; adored sister of William (Carol) Richman; loving daughter of the late Bunny and Jacob Richman; devoted grandmother of Eliana, Ari, Hannah and Miri. Also survived by a large and loving family and many friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Friday, November 17, at 1 p.m. Interment at Swinicher Woliner Benevolent Society, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Shalom School, 2320 Sierra Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95825, shalomschool.org or Jemicy School, 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, jemicyschool.org. In mourning at 8509 Rebecca Lauren Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Havdalah 5:45 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with services at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with services at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
