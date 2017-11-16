On November 15, 2017, Donald Barry Falk, beloved husband of Arlene Falk (nee Rothenberg); devoted father of Michael Falk (Matthew Scott) and Wayne (Cheryl) Falk; loving brother of Lois Greene; cherished son of the late Hilda and William Falk; adoring grandfather of Julian Falk. Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The E.B. Hirsh Early Childhood Center, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. The family will be receiving at 2 Joanna Court (Grey Rock), Baltimore, MD 21208, Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
