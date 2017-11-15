On November 13, 2017, Dorothy Nissim (nee Levine), beloved wife of the late Gabriel Nissim; devoted mother of Dr. Jack (Elyse) Nissim and Professor Leonard Nissim; cherished sister of the late Mike Levine and Vicki Levine; loving daughter of the late Rose and Nathan Levine; adored grandmother of Sheila Nissim (Michael Cohen) and Jesse Nissim (Gretchen Purser); dear great-grandmother of Sam Cohen, Everett Purser-Nissim and Zinnia Purser-Nissim. Funeral services and interment will be held at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, N.J. on Wednesday, November 15, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Roland Park Place, 830 W. 40th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Leave a Reply