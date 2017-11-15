On November 14, 2017, Ruth Granat (nee Rothman), devoted mother of Sharon (Alan) Hyatt and Larry Granat; dear Nannye of Melissa Hyatt, Steven Hyatt and Laura Hyatt (fiance Eric Paulson); dear daughter of the late Max and Bessie Rothman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Kneseth Israel Cemetery, 101 Defense Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or Brightview Senior Living South River, 8 Lee Airpark Drive, Edgewater, MD 21037. In mourning at 1922 Lindamoor Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401, Wednesday and Thursday evening, with services at 7 p.m.
