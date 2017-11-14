On November 13, 2017, Marcia Lachman (nee Zawatzky), beloved wife of Ronald Lachman; loving mother of Lee (Betty) Lachman and Ginger Freint; devoted sister of Lawrence (Marie) Zawatzky; loving grandmother of Liza Freint, Louis Lachman (Amy Kroll) and Jesse Lachman; devoted daughter of the late Roslyn and Louis Zawatzky. Funeral services will be held at Temple Isaiah, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, Md., on Wednesday, November 15, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855 or American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. In mourning at 10623 Sandown Way, Woodstock, MD 21163.
