On November 12, 2017, Irving A. Hyatt, beloved husband of the late Minnie B. Hyatt (nee Becker); devoted father of Phyllis (Frank) Langwith and Phillip Hyatt (Portia DeFilippes); dear brother of Dorothy (late Arthur) Rosengard and the late Mildred (Milton “Mickey”) Marine; adoring grandfather of Jenna Langwith, Lauren (Matthew) Lanuto and Daniel Hyatt; loving son of the late Edna and Phillip Hyatt. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, November 14, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, Baltimore. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court, Apt 208 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208, with services Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7 p.m.
