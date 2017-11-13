On November 9, 2017, Dr. Leonard S. Schneider, devoted husband of the late Dorothy Schneider (nee Silverberg) and Dolores Schneider (nee Taylor); loving father of Lynne (Sandy) Hiken and Mark (Stacey) Schneider; cherished step-father of Sherri (Tom) Giancola, Lynne Shifren (late Karen Hamilton) and the late Neil Shifren; dear brother of the late Jerry Schneider; adored grandfather of Brandon and Ryan Hiken, Eric and Holly Schneider, Melissa (Brian) Carruthers and Tommy Giancola; loving great-grandfather of Talan and Colton Carruthers; dear son of the late Celia and Dr. David Schneider; beloved companion of Leah Seidler. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, November 12, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, #104, Baltimore, MD 21209.
