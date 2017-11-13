On November 9, 2017, Harold B. Neumann, beloved husband of Ruth Neumann (nee Schindler); devoted father of Ronald Neumann (Jane Zimmy) and Bonnie Adachi; cherished son of the late Otto and Lilli Neumann; adored grandfather of Natalie and Andrew Adachi. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Sunday, November 12, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201 or any educational charity of your choice. In mourning at 1055 W. Joppa Road, Apt. 234 (Blakehurst), Towson, MD 21204, Monday and Tuesday only.
