On November 10, 2017, Marjorie Golub (nee Kahn), beloved wife of Dr. David Golub; devoted mother of Beverly (Jeffrey) Jerome, Nancy Golub, Janet (Skip) Schenker and Dr. Diane Golub (Jeffrey Powers); dear sister of the late Moses Kahn; beloved daughter of the late Etta and Bernard Kahn; loving grandmother of Megan and Zachary Schenker, Alex Jerome and Holden and Brent Powers. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, November 12, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. In mourning at 1208 Scotts Knoll Court, Lutherville, MD 21093, Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.
