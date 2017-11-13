On November 10, 2017, Sigmund J. Bloom, beloved husband of the late Ada Bloom (nee Gitomer); devoted father of Eric (Bets) Bloom, Judy Bloom and Joshua (Janet) Bloom; dear brother of Martin Bloom. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, November 12, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday.
