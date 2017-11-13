On November 11, 2017, Rachel Otto (nee Cooperman), cherished wife of Brandon Otto; loving mother of Harper Olivia Otto and Grayson Parker Otto; adored daughter of Howard and Ellen Cooperman; beloved sister of Shelby (Christopher) Maltese; dear sister-in-law of Justin (Hope) Otto and Nicholas (Rosemary) Otto; devoted daughter-in-law of Karen and Robert Otto; adored granddaughter of Alberta and the late Sam Cooperman and Ruth and Martin Schnitzer; cherished aunt of Emily and Paige Maltese and Noah and Grant Otto. Funeral details are not yet determined.
Leave a Reply