Veterans Day Events Honor Jewish Service Men, Women

Jewish veterans will be honored at a number of events around the area in the coming days.

Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Congregation, at 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, is holding a Veterans Day Shabbat on Saturday beginning at 9:15 a.m. The synagogue will be decorated in red, white and blue, and the American flag, carried by a Navy veteran, and the Israeli flag, carried by an Israeli army vet, will be taken into the sanctuary followed by the flags of each branch of the U.S. military service — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard — carried by veterans of that branch.

Congregants who have served will participate in the service, including carrying the Torah and the crowns, tying up the Torah and returning the Torah to the ark. For this special Shabbat service, the shul will offer nine aliyahs for service men and women who served in the military.

“We try to give as many honors to as many congregants as we can that have served,” MMAE member Gary Hyman said.

The Shabbat service’s special speaker is Army Capt. Ann Adair, who will talk about her experiences in the military. At the end of the service, all of the veterans, men and women, will march through the sanctuary. There will be a Kiddush afterward, and veteran memorabilia will be on display. For more information, visit mmae.org.

The Rodger C. Snyder Memorial Post #117 Jewish War Veterans and the Ladies Auxiliary will celebrate the post’s 50th anniversary at a Veterans Day luncheon on Sunday at noon at the Doubletree Hilton at 1726 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. The post was named for Army Spc. Rodger C. Snyder, who was killed in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star with valor, a Purple Heart, an Army Commendation Medal and the Medal of Honor for bravery.

“He saved the whole company, that’s why he got the ‘V’ for valor,” said his mother, Dolores V. Snyder, 92, president of the Post #117 Ladies Auxiliary. “He left us on Feb 7, 1967. He had three weeks to come home, and he didn’t make it. He was 20 years old, 1 month and 3 days.”

Among the special guests will be Del. Dana Stein (D-District 11), who will present a citation honoring the post’s five decades of service to veterans.

“It’s very important to thank the Rodger C. Snyder Memorial Post #117 Jewish War Veterans and Ladies Auxiliary for their work to honor and support Jewish War Veterans,” Stein said. “A big congratulations to them on the post’s 50th anniversary.”

Other guests will include Jewish War Veterans National Commander Paul Warner, past national commander Ed Goldwasser, Ladies Auxiliary national vice president Iris Goldwasser and past national president Rita Panitz. Lois Schworm, Post #117 Ladies Auxiliary’s first president, will also be in attendance.

The Simon E. Sobeloff Jewish Law Society and the Baltimore Jewish Council are hosting “Celebrating Jewish Veterans: Through the Eyes of the Military Lawyer” Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC at 5700 Park Heights Ave. Panelists include retired Army Col. Michael Benjamin, Army Reserve Lt. Col. Steven Levin, Army Maj. Scott Goldman and Navy Lt. Alexandra Marin. District Court Judge Halee F. Weinstein will introduce panelists, and Administrative Law Judge Laurie Bennett will moderate. The event is free, but there is an $18 suggested donation to help support Jewish war veterans. For more information or to RSVP, contact Phyllis Gwynn at pgwynn@baltjc.org or 410-542-4850.

