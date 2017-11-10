Area Synagogues Sponsor Shabbat Services for Special Needs Children

Kol Echad: An Experiential Shabbat, a new program sponsored by six area synagogues and agencies of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, launches on Nov. 18 with the first of a series of 45-minute morning Shabbat services designed for school-age special needs children and their families.

The services, led by Cantor Karen Webber, will feature activities that are hands-on, interactive and sensory-friendly with music and movement. Children of all abilities are welcome.

“This is the first time, as a community, that we have undertaken this challenge and have succeeded to create a community service that will touch many children’s lives,” Eyal Bor, planning committee co-chair, Beth El Congregation director of education and the synagogue’s Lifelong Learning Center, said in a statement.

The services, one each month, are set for six synagogues from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on the following dates: Nov. 18 at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation; Dec. 9 at Beth El Congregation; Jan. 20 at Chizuk Amuno Congregation; Feb. 24 at Beth Tfiloh Congregation; March 3 at Temple Oheb Shalom; and at Beth Israel Congregation on a date to be determined.

Music and movement breaks will be included, and sensory items such as a crash pad, weighted blanket and light covers will be available. Families are invited to the synagogue’s Kiddush following services.

Reservations are recommended but not required. For more information, contact Mia Aronin at 410-935-5171 or jrc9403@aol.com or visit facebook.com/ShabbatInclusion.

