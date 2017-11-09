Bryan and Erin (née Grosman) Friedman of Bethesda, Md., are happy to announce the birth of their son, Silas Ralph, on April 28, 2017. Silas, whose Hebrew name is Reuven Yitzhak, is named in loving memory of his maternal great-grandfather, Ralph Grosman; his paternal great-grandmother, Sarah Friedman; and his great-uncle, Jerry Perlstein. Silas’ happy big brother is Maxwell Bernard. Delighted grandparents are Mike and Harriet Friedman of Rockville, Md., and Marc and Diana Grosman of Reisterstown. Proud great-grandparents are Stanley and Maxine Orlove of Pikesville.
Leave a Reply