Baltimore Shomrim Safety Patrol Celebrates 13 Years with Fundraiser

The Baltimore Shomrim Safety Patrol, the all-volunteer Orthodox citizen safety group that patrols the Upper Park Heights/ Greenspring/Pikesville corridor, is hosting its first fundraising banquet on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Shomrei Emunah Synagogue, 6221 Greenspring Ave.

The group started in 2004 when a rash of burglaries prompted community members to organize and, in partnership with Baltimore City police, began overnight patrols in communication with police officers. A 24/7 hotline was set up, and the group began fielding calls from community members, quickly going from 25 to 50 calls per month. Baltimore Shomrim Safety Patrol now handles about 1,500 calls a year and recently helped police in area car-jacking cases. The group works in concert with Baltimore City and Baltimore County police departments.

The 13-year anniversary banquet will recognize the ongoing support from the community for more than a decade and honor founding presidents Danny Harris and Ronnie Rosenbluth, while welcoming incoming president Michael Diamond and vice presidents Heshie Klein and Aaron Polun.

This is the first year the organization has held a fundraiser, and though it is an all-volunteer group, funds are needed for equipment and security and educational initiatives. Tickets run from $70 to $2,500. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shomrimbanquet.com.

singram@midatlanticmedia.com