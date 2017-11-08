On November 7, 2017, Eudice Lowenthal (nee Chaikin), beloved wife of the late Martin Lowenthal; loving mother of Susan (Philip) Rabin, Dr. Jonathan (Elizabeth) Lowenthal, Randi (Dr. Nelson) Kohn and Jane (Dr. Mark) Goldstein; dear sister of the late Rose, Morris, Solomon and Florence; adored grandmother of Rabbi Joshua Rabin (Rabbi Yael Hammerman), Benjamin Rabin, Justin Lowenthal, Jacob Lowenthal, Ari Goldstein, Alex Goldstein and Jeremy Goldstein; cherished great-grandmother of Hannah and Shai Rabin; devoted daughter of the late Lena and Isaac Chaikin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 9, at 2 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Sinai Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 24 Old Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117 (Kosher shiva home).
Leave a Reply