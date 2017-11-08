On November 7, 2017, Lane K. Berk (nee Kolker), beloved wife of the late Dr. Bernard R. Berk; loving mother of Geoffrey Berk, Jennifer Berk (Neil Kahn) and Konrad (Kim) Berk; adored grandmother of Audrey Berk, Elinor Kahn, Margot Kahn, Alexis Berk (Michael) Bittan and Zachary Berk; devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and Miriam Kolker. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Ethical Society, 306 W. Franklin Street, #102, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Kol Halev, 5200 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21212.
