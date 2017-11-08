On November 6, 2017, Rose Cohen Bloom, loving mother of Stacey and Mark Schneider and Denise Cohen; adored sister of Esther Ann Berkowitz; cherished grandmother of Heather and Casey Wines, Eric Schneider and Holly Schneider; devoted daughter of the late Hilda and Harry Cohen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 9, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 302 Delight Meadows Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 through Friday.
