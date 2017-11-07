On November 7, 2017, Richard Saul Udoff, cherished husband of the late Shirley Udoff (nee Lazarus); dear father of Stephanie (Dennis) Jelinek and Robert (Lisa) Udoff; loving brother of the late Shirley Paris; devoted son of the late Jerome and Florence Udoff; adored grandfather of Sean Ponce, Michael Ponce, Terrence Jelinek and Erika (Josh) Columbo. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 9, at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to VFW Post 21, 214 Tollgate Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. The family will be receiving at 214 Tollgate Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday only beginning at 1 p.m.
