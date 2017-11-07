On November 5, 2017, Robert M. Taubman, beloved husband of Ruth Taubman (nee Singer); devoted father of Nechamah (Chaim) Highkin, Lawrence (Patricia) Taubman, Ron (Catharine) Taubman and Maleah (Moshe) Spinell; dear brother of Joanne (Bob) Gibson and the late Edward Taubman, Ruth Vyner, Ethel Smolin and Alyse Zucker; adored son of the late Frieda and Henry Taubman; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, November 7, at 2 p.m. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3413 Midfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday following interment until 5:30 p.m., then from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Shiva services at 7 p.m. each evening.
