Owings Mills Eatery Papa Gil’s Closes Suddenly

Papa Gil’s, the Italian-American restaurant in Crondall Corner Shopping Center on Owings Mills Boulevard, has served up its last meal.

A leasing agent with H&R Retail, the Baltimore-based real estate firm that owns the shopping center, told the JT Tuesday that the eatery had closed but did not elaborate. The agent deferred all questions to a company spokesman who declined to comment.

Papa Gil’s offered a diverse selection of dishes from an extensive menu, including pizza, salads, sandwiches, subs and veal. The restaurant opened in 2008, according to its Facebook page.

Owner Jason Sklar, who also ran the uSpoon frozen yogurt store in Owings Mills, could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday morning. A Facebook message that was read by Sklar was not returned.

The announcement of Papa Gil’s fate follows the closure in December of Steve’s Deli, which abruptly ceased operations with no advanced notice given to employees.

Reviews for Papa Gil’s on the establishment’s Facebook page were mostly positive. The restaurant scored a 4.4 out of 5 stars from reviewers on the social media site. Patrons generally praised the restaurant for its quality of food, but some were unimpressed with the service.

One reviewer, Lisa Rogers, gave the restaurant four out of five stars on March 1. She wrote: “2 out of 3 meals were good, but when you give specific EASY, no brain, directions for the 3rd meal, a sub, and place it online, you should expect it done correctly.”

Another poster, Robin Black, assigned a three-star review on Sept. 1. She wrote: “Really delicious food, which is just about the only thing saving this review from being 1 star. After waiting an hour tonight for our delivery (which I am willing to tolerate because, again, the food is worth it), part of my order was missing. … I can easily and happily forgive a mistake if you at least attempt to make it right.”

