On November 4, 2017, Rabbi Mendel Freedman, beloved husband of Zipporah Freedman (nee Diskind); loving father of Paysach (Yael) Freedman, Laya (Gavi) Wachsman, Henni (Yochanon) Stein, Aryeh Leib (Dena) Freedman, Shmuel (Rivki) Freedman, Mayer (Shani) Freedman, Perel Malka (Yoel) Simpson and Golda (Dovid) Goldberg; adored brother R’ Shmuel (Aydel) Freedman, Pearl (Rabbi Berel) Phillips and Etti (Rabbi Yitzchok) Soskin; loving grandfather of 48; dear son of Hannah Freedman, may she be well, and the late R’ Leib Freedman. Funeral services will be held at Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 6300 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209 on Sunday, November 5, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Shomrei Mishmeres Schares Haplata Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bais Yaakov School for Girls, 11111 Park Heights Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3927 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215; Shacharis at 7:30 a.m., Mincha at 4:30 p.m. (Friday at 2:30 pm) and Maariv at 6:45 p.m.