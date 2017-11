On November 5, 2017, Alexander Zeltser, beloved husband of Alla Zeltser; devoted father of Alex (Jessica) Zeltser and Garry Zeltser; dear brother of Roman (Inna) Zeltser; cherished son of Mikhail Zeltser and the late Dora Zeltser; loving cousin of Inna Fradlin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, November 7, at noon. Interment private. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3500 Englemeade Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following service, Tuesday only.